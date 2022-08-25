Canned 'Batgirl' Is Apparently Getting Secret 'Funeral Screenings'

Comic book fans let out a collective cry of dismay when Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Batgirl earlier this month despite spending up to $90 million on it. The movie, which was helmed by Ms Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was previously expected to debut on HBO Max this year.

A few people are getting to see at least some of Batgirl this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with secret screenings taking place on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. These "select insiders" will apparently consist of movie cast and crew, along with representatives and executives.

One of the outlet's sources referred to the events as "funeral screenings," before the movie is locked away. It's unclear if these audiences will see the whole movie -- which was seemingly 90% complete -- or select footage.

Batgirl was to feature Leslie Grace as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Michael Keaton returning to his role as Batman and J.K. Simmons as Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.

DC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.