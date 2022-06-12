Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Movies, Games and More at Target's Mix-and-Match Sale

Whether you're a bookworm, movie buff or a video game enthusiast, you've got a reason to get excited about the ongoing sale at Target. Now through Saturday, June 18, when you buy any two books, movies, games or toys, you'll get a third for free. Feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest priced item. You can shop the entire sale selection at the link below.
There are over 48,000 different items eligible for this offer, so no matter what you're into, you're sure to find something you'll love at this sale. You could snag a bundle of video games, including hit titles like Madden NFL 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Elden Ring. If you're looking to expand your Blu-ray collection, you could pick up some new releases like The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are plenty of classic toys and board games available too, like this pocket Etch-A-Sketch and the Cards Against Humanity: Everything Box. This is a great chance to grab a couple of gifts for Father's Day (which is just a week away), new grads in your life or just because.