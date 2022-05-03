Excuse me a moment. I need to catch my breath. I'm a little overwhelmed with childhood memories of watching UHF and belting out Nature Trail to Hell. I just watched the teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Roku Channel original movie features Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as the curly haired king of comedy songs, and it's everything I've been hoping for.

The brief teaser shows Radcliffe decked out in Weird Al's trademark hair, mustache, Hawaiian shirts and big glasses. It's set to the tune of Like a Surgeon, a parody of Madonna's '80s hit Like a Virgin.

There's an eye-catching onstage shirtless clip that looks like an outtake from any rock 'n' roll movie. As a longtime Weird Al fan, I don't recall the real singer being that buff, but maybe my memory is hazy.

The biopic is about as authorized as you can get. Yankovic himself is a co-writer of the movie. It's unlikely to be a straight-up retelling of the musician's career. "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," Roku promised when it announced the film in January.

The movie is scheduled for a streaming release on the Roku Channel later this year.