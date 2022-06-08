Culture Entertainment

Brie Larson Posts Perfect Response to Disney Plus' Ms. Marvel

A message from Captain Marvel to Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan 
Marvel Studios

As Ms. Marvel kicks off on Disney Plus, another Marvel has helped usher in the newest hero. Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel from her 2019 solo film as well as Avengers: Endgame, will be teaming up with Iman Vellani's young hero in the Captain Marvel sequel.

On Wednesday, the day the Ms. Marvel series premiered on Disney Plus, Larson posted a picture of herself and Vellani on Zoom together, with the caption: "From our first Zoom, I knew she'd be the best Marvel."

Larson holds up a big thumbs-up and Vellani smiles in the background via the screen of a laptop.

Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, an aspiring artist and massive fan of Captain Marvel. When she acquires a magical bangle, she gains incredible powers of her own.

The series is said to set up The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. Currently, it's looking at a July release next year.

