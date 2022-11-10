'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' And More Marvel Release Dates

Marvel's calendar of movie and TV show release dates won't keep still. A ton of titles have been pushed back, delaying the beginning of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters from Nov. 11 and already drawing string reviews. It's the last big screen movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, which ends with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus this festive season. Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man: Quantumania in January.
But elsewhere, after parting ways with director Bassam Tariq, Marvel temporarily shut down production on Blade, starring Mahershala Ali. Disney has now shifted the reboot's release date from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept 6, 2024.
Deadpool 3, which previously held that September 2024 release spot, has also been pushed back, along with Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars and two other untitled movies. Phase 6 was set to open with Fantastic Four and Secret Wars at the end of 2024 but will now arrive in 2025.
Here are the updates to Marvel's schedule:
- Blade previously dated on Nov. 3, 2023, moves to Sept. 6, 2024
- Untitled Deadpool sequel previously dated on Sept. 6, 2024, moves to Nov. 8, 2024
- Fantastic Four previously dated on Nov. 8, 2024, moves to Feb. 14, 2025
- Untitled Marvel film previously dated on Feb. 14, 2025, moves to Nov. 7, 2025
- Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated on Nov. 7, 2025, moves to May 1, 2026
- Untitled Marvel film dated on May 1, 2026, removed from schedule
Below, you'll find the MCU's Phase 4, 5 and 5 release slate, including Disney Plus TV shows.
MCU Phase Four (Five and Six): Films
|Movie
|US release date
|UK release date
|Australia release date
|Black Widow
|July 9, 2021
|July 7, 2021
|July 8, 2021
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|Sept. 3, 2021
|Sept. 3, 2021
|Sept. 2, 2021
|Eternals
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Nov. 4, 2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony)
|Dec. 17, 2021
|Dec. 15, 2021
|Dec. 16, 2021
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|May 6, 2022
|May 6, 2022
|May 5, 2022
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|July 8, 2022
|July 8, 2022
|July 6, 2022
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Nov. 11, 2022
|Nov. 11, 2022
|Nov. 10, 2022
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|Feb. 17, 2023
|Feb. 17, 2023
|Feb. 16, 2023
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|May 5, 2023
|May 5, 2023
|May 4, 2023
|The Marvels
|July 28, 2023
|July 28, 2023
|July 27, 2023
|Captain America: New World Order
|May 3, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
|Thunderbolts
|July 26, 2024
|July 26, 2024
|TBA
|Blade
|Sept. 6, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
|Deadpool 3
|Nov. 8, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
|Fantastic Four
|Feb. 14, 2025
|TBA
|TBA
|Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
|May 2, 2025
|TBA
|TBA
|Untitled movie
|Nov. 7, 2025
|TBA
|TBA
|Avengers: Secret Wars
|May 1, 2026
|TBA
|TBA
|Armor Wars
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
MCU Phase Four (Five and Six): Disney Plus series
|Series
|Release date
|WandaVision
|Jan. 15, 2021
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|March 19, 2021
|Loki
|June 9, 2021
|What If...?
|Aug. 11, 2021
|Hawkeye
|Nov. 24, 2021
|Moon Knight
|March 30, 2022
|Ms. Marvel
|June 8, 2022
|She-Hulk
|Aug. 17, 2022
|What...If? season 2
|2022
|The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
|December 2022
|Secret Invasion
|Spring 2023
|Echo
|Summer 2023
|Loki, season 2
|Summer 2023
|Ironheart
|Fall 2023
|Daredevil: Born Again
|Spring 2024
|Agatha, Coven of Chaos
|Winter 2023-24