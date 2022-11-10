LG Stretchable Screen Best Laptop Deals Damaged Craft Docks at ISS Wi-Fi 7 Phones Twitter Gray Check Marks Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Haunting Nebula
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' And More Marvel Release Dates

Black Panther 2 hits theaters this weekend. Here's the full list of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and Disney Plus TV shows which will continue the superpowered adventures.

Wearing sunglasses, Okoye and Shuri stand by a car in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Black Panther crew return in Wakanda Forever.
Marvel's calendar of movie and TV show release dates won't keep still. A ton of titles have been pushed back, delaying the beginning of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters from Nov. 11 and already drawing string reviews. It's the last big screen movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, which ends with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus this festive season. Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man: Quantumania in January.

But elsewhere, after parting ways with director Bassam Tariq, Marvel temporarily shut down production on Blade, starring Mahershala Ali. Disney has now shifted the reboot's release date from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept 6, 2024.

Deadpool 3, which previously held that September 2024 release spot, has also been pushed back, along with Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars and two other untitled movies. Phase 6 was set to open with Fantastic Four and Secret Wars at the end of 2024 but will now arrive in 2025.

Here are the updates to Marvel's schedule:

  • Blade previously dated on Nov. 3, 2023, moves to Sept. 6, 2024
  • Untitled Deadpool sequel previously dated on Sept. 6, 2024, moves to Nov. 8, 2024
  • Fantastic Four previously dated on Nov. 8, 2024, moves to Feb. 14, 2025
  • Untitled Marvel film previously dated on Feb. 14, 2025, moves to Nov. 7, 2025
  • Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated on Nov. 7, 2025, moves to May 1, 2026
  • Untitled Marvel film dated on May 1, 2026, removed from schedule
Below, you'll find the MCU's Phase 4, 5 and 5 release slate, including Disney Plus TV shows.

MCU Phase Four (Five and Six): Films

Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date
Black Widow July 9, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 2, 2021
Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 4, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 15, 2021 Dec. 16, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 5, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 July 8, 2022 July 6, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 4, 2023
The Marvels July 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 27, 2023
Captain America: New World Order May 3, 2024 TBA TBA
Thunderbolts July 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 TBA
Blade Sept. 6, 2024 TBA TBA
Deadpool 3 Nov. 8, 2024 TBA TBA
Fantastic Four Feb. 14, 2025 TBA TBA
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty May 2, 2025 TBA TBA
Untitled movie Nov. 7, 2025 TBA TBA
Avengers: Secret Wars May 1, 2026 TBA TBA
Armor Wars TBA TBA TBA

MCU Phase Four (Five and Six): Disney Plus series

Series Release date
WandaVision Jan. 15, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021
Loki June 9, 2021
What If...? Aug. 11, 2021
Hawkeye Nov. 24, 2021
Moon Knight March 30, 2022
Ms. Marvel June 8, 2022
She-Hulk Aug. 17, 2022
What...If? season 2 2022
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special December 2022
Secret Invasion Spring 2023
Echo Summer 2023
Loki, season 2 Summer 2023
Ironheart Fall 2023
Daredevil: Born Again Spring 2024
Agatha, Coven of Chaos Winter 2023-24

