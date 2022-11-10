'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' And More Marvel Release Dates

Marvel's calendar of movie and TV show release dates won't keep still. A ton of titles have been pushed back, delaying the beginning of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters from Nov. 11 and already drawing string reviews. It's the last big screen movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, which ends with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus this festive season. Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man: Quantumania in January.

But elsewhere, after parting ways with director Bassam Tariq, Marvel temporarily shut down production on Blade, starring Mahershala Ali. Disney has now shifted the reboot's release date from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept 6, 2024.

Deadpool 3, which previously held that September 2024 release spot, has also been pushed back, along with Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars and two other untitled movies. Phase 6 was set to open with Fantastic Four and Secret Wars at the end of 2024 but will now arrive in 2025.

Here are the updates to Marvel's schedule:

Blade previously dated on Nov. 3, 2023, moves to Sept. 6, 2024

previously dated on Nov. 3, 2023, moves to Sept. 6, 2024 Untitled Deadpool sequel previously dated on Sept. 6, 2024, moves to Nov. 8, 2024

previously dated on Sept. 6, 2024, moves to Nov. 8, 2024 Fantastic Four previously dated on Nov. 8, 2024, moves to Feb. 14, 2025

previously dated on Nov. 8, 2024, moves to Feb. 14, 2025 Untitled Marvel film previously dated on Feb. 14, 2025, moves to Nov. 7, 2025

previously dated on Feb. 14, 2025, moves to Nov. 7, 2025 Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated on Nov. 7, 2025, moves to May 1, 2026

previously dated on Nov. 7, 2025, moves to May 1, 2026 Untitled Marvel film dated on May 1, 2026, removed from schedule

Below, you'll find the MCU's Phase 4, 5 and 5 release slate, including Disney Plus TV shows.

MCU Phase Four (Five and Six): Films Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date Black Widow July 9, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 2, 2021 Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 4, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 15, 2021 Dec. 16, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 5, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 July 8, 2022 July 6, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 4, 2023 The Marvels July 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 27, 2023 Captain America: New World Order May 3, 2024 TBA TBA Thunderbolts July 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 TBA Blade Sept. 6, 2024 TBA TBA Deadpool 3 Nov. 8, 2024 TBA TBA Fantastic Four Feb. 14, 2025 TBA TBA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty May 2, 2025 TBA TBA Untitled movie Nov. 7, 2025 TBA TBA Avengers: Secret Wars May 1, 2026 TBA TBA Armor Wars TBA TBA TBA