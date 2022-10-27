'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' First Reactions: 'Epic' and 'Heartfelt'

Marvel movies and TV shows come along so often you might not get as excited about them anymore. But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which just premiered in Hollywood, feels like something special as the first reactions hail a film both intimate and spectacular.

It's the sequel to Marvel's smash hit 2018 film, but director Ryan Coogler and the cast and crew were rocked by the the death in August 2020 of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. The film's stars have described the new film as a tribute to their late friend.

Black Panther 2 sees the film's characters wrestling with the loss of Boseman's character, Wakandan ruler T'Challa. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the fearsome Dora Milaje must face new friends and enemies, including Riri Williams AKA Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and underwater prince Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Full reviews for Wakanda Forever will appear closer to the film's release in theaters on Nov. 11, but in the meantime here's some early reactions.

#WakandaForever is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles.



This is easily the best movie from phase 4. pic.twitter.com/f8t6NOq8xt — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like a war movie. It's emotional, heavy, intense & phenomenal. Namor is an incredible & powerful villain. #WakandaForever focuses on grief, loss, & vengeance. You aren't ready for the Marvel logo & mid credit. It honors Chadwick perfectly. pic.twitter.com/glFAFgKX9i — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 27, 2022

The first 5 minutes of #WakandaForever nearly broke me. The last 5 finally did. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever entertains but spends way too much time setting up future MCU projects and coping with its non-fiction tragedy. It also often feels like a mix-and-match of prior (frankly inferior) Marvel movies. Works best when it's just allowed to be Black Panther 2. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 27, 2022

Ryan Coogler's #BlackPantherWakandaForever, above all else, is cathartic. An emotional movie about loss, legacy and healing. The story is intimate, but vast with global power struggles and palace intrigue. Tenoch Huerta's Namor is a FORCE, better than I hoped. So much to discuss. pic.twitter.com/cDFVcPYHRR — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever prioritizes sentiment over spectacle and for the most part it’s a transporting and engrossing triumph. Arguably Marvel Studio’s most deeply felt and emotional resonant extravaganza. Also Ludwig’s score is an all timer. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/EAZK118L8A — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 27, 2022