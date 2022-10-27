Apple Earnings Preview iPhones With USB-C Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Fingernail-Painting Robot DOJ Probe of Tesla Musk Visits Twitter HQ Halloween Candy Prices Xbox Price Tag
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' First Reactions: 'Epic' and 'Heartfelt'

Viewers have hailed Marvel's latest as a cathartic and intimate film which tackles grief and the loss of star Chadwick Boseman.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
Actor Lupita Nyong'o laughs as she hugs Marvel boss Kevin Feige on the red carpet of the premiere of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lupita Nyong'o hugs Marvel boss Kevin Feige at the LA Premiere of Wakanda Forever.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel movies and TV shows come along so often you might not get as excited about them anymore. But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which just premiered in Hollywood, feels like something special as the first reactions hail a film both intimate and spectacular.

It's the sequel to Marvel's smash hit 2018 film, but director Ryan Coogler and the cast and crew were rocked by the the death in August 2020 of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. The film's stars have described the new film as a tribute to their late friend.

Black Panther 2 sees the film's characters wrestling with the loss of Boseman's character, Wakandan ruler T'Challa. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the fearsome Dora Milaje must face new friends and enemies, including Riri Williams AKA Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and underwater prince Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Full reviews for Wakanda Forever will appear closer to the film's release in theaters on Nov. 11, but in the meantime here's some early reactions.

