Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls Showcase Intricate Looks

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's lead characters are getting a line of detailed dolls from World of EPI, including custom skin tones and the first mass produced natural locs hairstyle.

World of EPI

Revealed Monday, this initial series titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Dolls Fierce showcase Shuri (as played by Letitia Wright), Okoye (as played by Danai Gurira) and Nakia (played by Lupita Nyong'o) as 11.5-inch dolls.

Each character has a look inspired by the films, including Okoye in a creation of her Dora Milaje uniform, Shuri looking ready to ride a vehicle like a motorcycle and Nakia in a battle outfit along with the aforementioned locs hairstyle.

Dr. Lisa Williams, the founder of CEO of World of EPI, noted that the doll collection is taking particular care to represent the characters accurately.

"The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Dolls celebrate the brilliant and empowering Wakanda Warrior characters, and authentically bring their distinct attributes to life," Williams said in the line's announcement.

Each doll will be available this October, and cost $50. International pricing wasn't announced but converts roughly to £40 and AU$70.

These dolls are the latest movie toys revealed in the leadup toward the Black Panther sequel's release on Nov. 11. The film's first trailer debuted last month at San Diego Comic-Con, and Marvel also revealed an early line of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever toys that support it.