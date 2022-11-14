Black Friday Deals Questions for Musk Best Amazon Deals Black Friday Scams Yellowstone Season 5 'Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene Streaming Service Deals New Phones: Night Photos
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Breaks Box Office Record for Highest Grossing November Debut

The Marvel sequel brought in $330 million worldwide, according to Disney.
Namor strikes a pose underwater in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Namor makes his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Marvel Studios

The hype for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was real this past weekend. The Black Panther sequel topped the box office and grossed over $330 million in global ticket sales after it opened, according to Disney.

Wakanda Forever is the second biggest debut of 2022 after fellow MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, according to the Associated Press. It is also the highest grossing November debut ever, according to CNN

The first Black Panther movie opened to $202 million at the box office in 2018 and eventually went on to become the 14th highest grossing movie of all time, at $1.4 billion worldwide. After the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman who played King T'Challa/Black Panther in the original movie, Wakanda Forever became a tribute to the honorable character. Boseman died in 2020 from colon cancer, which he was quietly fighting for many years.

Along with Black Panther's returning actors (Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira), Wakanda Forever introduces a few new characters to Wakanda, like Michaela Coel as warrior Aneka, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart and Tenoch Huerta Mejia as anti-hero Namor. 

