Black Mirror Season 6 Is Coming to Netflix, Report Says

Black Mirror might be making it return -- season 6 of the popular dystopian anthology series is now in the works, according to Variety.

Season 5 consisted of only three episodes and aired in June 2019. The sixth season is set to feature more installments than its predecessor and is "more cinematic in scope," Variety reported Monday. Casting is underway, but there is no timetable for its release yet, the entertainment industry publication noted.

Black Mirror was originally commissioned by BBC and first aired in 2011. Netflix subsequently picked up the show, and it went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

In 2020, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker cast doubt on future seasons of the series. "At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," he told Radio Times.

It appears that his stance has since shifted, as the US and other countries have eased virus-related restrictions.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Black Mirror's future.