Beyoncé Announces Dates for 'Renaissance' World Tour

If you haven't been able to stop singing the lyrics to Break My Soul, Church Girl or Cuff It, there's a chance you'll get to belt the songs out in an arena while watching Beyoncé perform. The singer announced upcoming dates for her Renaissance tour, setting the internet on fire.

She dropped an Instagram post with the simple words: Renaissance World Tour 2023. It features a photo of herself wearing a crystal-covered harness and cowgirl hat, and a link to her website where the dates are listed. The tour kicks off in Europe in May and wraps in New Orleans in September.

Beyoncé released the Renaissance album in July, and it was rumored that she would go on tour this summer. Fans in the US and Canada can now register using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan, a system that helps filter out resellers and bots to assist fans seeking to purchase tickets. A note on the site acknowledges that registration does not guarantee tickets, and buyers who sign up for Verified Fan may be placed in a lottery to determine if they'll receive an access code or a spot on the waiting list. But hurry, there are registration deadlines scattered throughout February.

Fans around the globe can visit Ticketmaster to find out when tickets will go on sale in their region. Sale dates begin on Feb. 2 and continue through the month.