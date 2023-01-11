Golden Globes Highlights Flight Delays ChatGPT to Rule 2023 Worst Products of CES Apple's Plan for Device Screens WWE's Stephanie McMahon Quits Social Security Benefits CNET Shopping
Best Part of the 2023 Golden Globes? Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White

When White Lotus creator Mike White teared up during Coolidge's award acceptance speech, we all did.

Coolidge and White mug for the camera.
Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White together at the 80th Golden Globes viewing and after-party.
You may've thought you'd seen every perfect moment from The White Lotus season 2 (Meghann Fahy's facial expressions during the finale; Jennifer Coolidge's sneaky walk/run on the yacht). But the show just keeps giving. 

White Lotus collaborators Mike White (writer and director) and Coolidge (star) attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday and both won awards. Coolidge gave a speech while accepting the prize for best supporting actress in a limited series -- anthology series or TV movie, and White spoke while accepting best limited series -- anthology series or TV movie. They took time to shout each other out, and it's some truly heartwarming stuff.

"I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened was they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever," Coolidge said on stage. "Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning."

The camera cut to White tearing up in the audience. When it became his turn to accept an honor and speak, he told the crowd he was still choked up over her words. 

In addition to acknowledging Coolidge ("Jennifer, I love you"), White noted he was drunk and hilariously reminded attendees that he knows they "all passed" on Lotus. 

Satirical anthology series The White Lotus follows the exploits of guests staying at luxurious resorts. While they didn't take home the prize, season 2 cast members Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham also received acting nominations. HBO has already renewed the show for season 3.

Here's the full list of Golden Globes winners, and more hilarious highlights involving Eddie Murphy, Regina Bassett and host Jerrod Carmichael.

