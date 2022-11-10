LG Stretchable Screen Best Laptop Deals Damaged Craft Docks at ISS Wi-Fi 7 Phones Twitter Gray Check Marks Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Haunting Nebula
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022

Your guide to every worthwhile Yuletide movie hitting theaters and Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streamers this year.

Jennifer Bisset
A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales.

Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.

The best new Christmas movies of 2022
Spirited (Nov. 18 on Apple TV Plus)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell make for an odd couple in this reimagining of -- you guessed it -- A Christmas Carol. Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present, but instead of showing Reynolds' Scrooge the error of his ways, it's Present who must reexamine his own past, present and future. Expect big musical numbers and the hit of cheer you're after from this serviceable bite of Christmas confectionary. The flick will also have a limited run in theaters from Nov. 11.

See at Tv.apple
A Christmas Story Christmas (Nov. 17 on HBO Max)

Also known as A Christmas Story 3, this threequel comes a decade after the previous flick in the Parker family franchise. It all began in 1983 with classic holiday comedy A Christmas Story, following Ralphie reminiscing over his family Christmas. This followup, 30 years later and set in the mid-'70s, sees a grownup Ralphie return to his former home in Indiana, where his mother convinces him to rekindle a magical Christmas of old.

See at HBO Max
Disenchanted (Nov. 18 on Disney Plus)

While it's not strictly a Christmas movie, Disenchanted is a no-brainer to watch over the silly season. It uses the genius idea of turning the pure and loving Giselle into an evil stepmother -- technically she became a stepmother in 2007's Enchanted. This sequel brings back Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, and adds Maya Rudolph.

See at Disney+
Violent Night (Dec. 2 in theaters)

Not all Christmas tales are bloodless. This black comedy action flick stars David Harbour as an action hero Santa Claus who steps in to save the day when a group of mercenaries attack a wealthy family's estate.
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (Dec. 25 on Netflix)

Netflix's Christmas Day offering doesn't take place at Christmas, but it has everything you could ask for from a Christmas movie. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is based on Tim Minchin's hit stage musical. Fill your living room with the barnstorming tunes and the classic tale of a young girl (Alisha Weir) using her magical imagination to outwit an evil headmistress (Emma Thompson). The flick will also have a limited run in theaters from Dec. 9.

See at Netflix

