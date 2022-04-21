The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

In the mood for a good fright? Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.

Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below!

Children of the Corn (1984) New World Pictures It would just be wrong to have a horror film list without something inspired by the works of Stephen King. Children of the Corn is a slasher classic that features a bunch of creepy children, carrying out the misdeeds and murders of a supernatural entity that has its grip on a small rural town. A classic for a reason.

Sharknado (2013) Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET Sometimes a comedy horror is exactly what you need -- not too scary, but not too chill either. Sharknado is the perfect blend of absolute ridiculousness, spliced with a smidge of gore. In a world where you can sometimes feel like a small fish in a big pond, why not spend some time watching a bunch of sharks?

Train To Busan (2016) Well Go USA Entertainment If you're looking for a seriously impressive zombie film, look no further. Train To Busan is an action horror about a family stuck on a train amidst a horrifying zombie outbreak. Not only is it gripping and intense, it's also surprisingly human for a movie about zombies. Well worth a watch!

Carrie (1976) Red Bank Films One of the most well-known horror films on this list, Carrie is a cult classic for a reason. Featuring Sissy Spacek, the film focuses on the trials of telekinetic teen Carrie as she goes up against a gaggle of cruel teenagers, growing pains and family conflict. It has since spurred a reboot and a musical, but nothing quite beats the original.

Suspiria (2018) Amazon If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches, and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.