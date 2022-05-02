The Best Fantasy TV Shows on Prime Video

Hankering for a good fantasy TV series to keep you occupied for hours? Look no further than Amazon Prime Video. From witches and magic through to devils and superheroes, there's a little something for every fantasy lover. Expect to be wanting to take up sword fighting classes or archery lessons by the end.

Next time you're in the mood for a bit of fantasy fun, check out one of the titles below.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2002) Buffy the Vampire Slayer was more than a TV show, it was a piece of history. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character, the show explored not only the battle between slayers and vampires, but also touched on important issues like sexism, sexuality, addiction, grief, acceptance and growing up.

BBC Merlin (2008-2012) Loosely based on Arthurian legend, Merlin is a show that was cancelled before its time. With five seasons under its belt, the show went from strength to strength, improving each season as we watch Merlin, Arthur, Gwen and Morgana develop into the characters we know and love.

NBC Grimm (2011-2017) There's something that's always exciting about a character finding out they're a descendant of something wildly powerful or impressive. In Grimm, detective Nick Burkhardt discovers he's a descendant of the famous Grimm family, destined to protect humanity not only from criminals, but from evil creatures hellbent on causing destruction. A fun monster-hunting romp.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Lore (2017-2018) Adapted from Aaron Mahnke's spooky podcast, Lore is a horror/fantasy anthology series that will have you double checking the dark corners of the room before going to bed. Each episode explores a different folktale or mystery, with everything from murderers and werewolves through to cursed dolls and haunted houses. Watch with the lights on.

MTV Teen Wolf (2011-2017) Not to be confused with the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, this series follows Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, a teenager who gets bitten by a werewolf and has to defend his town from all manner of supernatural beings. Throw in a healthy dose of teen angst, relationship drama and the day-to-day tribulations of high school for good measure.

Amazon Prime The Wheel of Time (2021—) Based on the books by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. The powerful sorceress (called an Aes Sedai) is tasked with finding the Dragon -- a Chosen One destined to defeat the embodiment of evil and save their world from complete annihilation. With 14 books in the series, we anticipate a lot of Wheel of Time content coming your way.

Chris Raphael Good Omens (2019-2022) If you're into sassy immortals, a hint of comedy and a whole lot of banter between Michael Sheen and David Tennant, Good Omens is the show for you. Featuring angels, demons, witches and a literal Antichrist, Good Omens is a stellar adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel which will have you saying, "just one more episode" every time the credits roll.

Jan Thijs Carnival Row (2019—) Carnival Row tells the story of mythological beings that are forced to hide in plain sight, blending fae with humans in a tense, murderous environment. Starring Orlando Bloom as a half-fae inspector, the show uncovers a twisted conspiracy that could change the very face of the city. If nothing else, it's worth it just to hear all the funky fae names.

Prime Video The Legend of Vox Machina (2022—) Based on the hugely popular web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adult fantasy that takes an illustrious group of adventurers across the fictional lands of Exandria. Featuring the voice talents of all the original web series players, The Legend of Vox Machina is a must-watch for D&D lovers and newcomers alike.