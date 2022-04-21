The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video

Got a couple of spare hours for a fantasy treat? Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films will satisfy. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a gem from the fantasy vault, there's something everyone (although Prime Video's list is quite short).

Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!

Dorian Gray (2009) Momentum Pictures Adapted from Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, this 2009 film tells the story of Dorian Gray (Ben Barnes) and the portrait he keeps hidden away, which becomes older and more tainted while he lives on in eternal youth. The film also stars Colin Firth as Lord Henry Wotton.

Pinocchio (2019) 01 Distribution This Italian live-action Pinocchio is one that will stick with you long after you watch it. Starring Federico Ielapi as Pinocchio and Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the film follows the story of young puppet boy Pinocchio and his quest to become a real boy. It gets dark at times, but it works.

Highlander (1986) Highlander Productions There can be only one... top spot on this list, that is. A classic fantasy adventure starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, Highlander tells the story of an immortal warrior destined to fight other immortals in a secret, centuries-old war. It's one of those movies that has gained cult classic status -- it might not be the best, but it's worth it just to hear Lambert's undefinable accent.