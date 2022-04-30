The Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix

Netflix has a decent collection of fantasy options (although it dropped a few of classics over April, namely The NeverEnding Story and Jumanji). The hugely entertaining Stardust and the action-packed The Old Guard are ready to enjoy, or you can shred a nerve watching the hellish Errementari. There's something for everyone.

Hopefully you'll find an intriguing gem below.

Netflix A Boy Called Christmas (2021) A Christmas cracker delivering heapings of holiday spirit. A Boy Called Christmas won't win any awards for originality, but it certainly delivers what it says on the tin. Young Nikolas embarks on a quest to find the fabled village of the elves, with his pal Blitzen in tow. No prizes for predicting the gift-giving shenanigans that ensue.

Netflix Errementari (2017) From Christmas, we head to Halloween: Errementari, translated from Spanish as The Blacksmith, is a horror fantasy about a deal with the devil. In northern Spain during the 1830s, a blacksmith holds a demon in captivity, until an orphan girl unwittingly releases it. War, murder, kidnapping, suicide and more await you in the furnace of this hellish horror with surprising lashings of dark comedy.

Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Big Fish (2003) Settle in for a fantastical tale that may or may not be true. Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) visits his dying father, whose exciting, impossible stories about his life begin to take on credibility. This sprawling, Tim Burton-directed adventure takes us back to Edward Bloom's (Ewan McGregor) youth, where we see his stories play out for ourselves. With witches, a circus and bank robberies, Big Fish is a charming prize catch.

Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Midnight in Paris (2011) Coming under the magical realism banner, Midnight in Paris is as romantic as the city in which its protagonist strolls. Owen Wilson plays Gil Pender, a lost screenwriter who escapes his strained relationship during trips back in time to the '20s, where he meets the likes of Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald. Witty, lighthearted and enchanting, Midnight in Paris brings the stars closer to home.

Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET Screenshot Where the Wild Things Are (2009) Based on the children's book of the same name, Where the Wild Things Are will appeal to adults as much as younger viewers. A lonely boy escapes problems at home, including his parents' divorce, by sailing off across a small pond that leads to an ocean and, at the end, an island where he eventually rules over the fluffy and monstrous inhabitants. Exploring the facets of growing up, this fantasy adventure is a unique, occasionally melancholic picture book come to life.

Netflix The Water Man (2020) The Water Man won't be for everyone. More drama than pure fantasy, this family friendly adventure deals with themes such as grief, loss and friendship. Eleven-year-old Gunner and his family move to a new town, where the bookworm must deal with not only a lack of friends but also a harsh father and a mother suffering from leukemia. His escapism takes him to a fairy tale forest, where his imagination comes alive. An adventurous tale dealing with bigger issues.

Paramount Pictures/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Stardust (2007) Let Neil Gaiman and Charlie Cox transport you to the magical kingdom of Stormhold. Based on Gaiman's novel of the same name, Stardust follows Tristan Thorn (Cox), a young man who helps protect a fallen star in the form of a young woman. Do they fall in love? Does the sun rise in the East? With Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sienna Miller, Mark Strong and Robert De Niro among the luminous cast, Stardust provides delightful escapism, even if it can go wild with its silliness at times.

Netflix The Old Guard (2020) Technically a superhero film, The Old Guard brings a swath of impressive action scenes, popping off with each of star Charlize Theron's gunshots. Theron plays Andy, leader of a group of immortal mercenaries, including a knight who fought in the Crusades. The centuries-old warriors head out on a revenge mission, bringing progressive heroes and slick fights, although it can't dodge every cliché.

Jose Haro A Monster Calls (2016) This dark fantasy drama comes from Spanish director J.A. Bayona, who's since branched off into huge franchise chapters, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the first two episodes of Prime Video's upcoming Lord of the Rings series. But perhaps his best work is centered on coming-of-age tales; A Monster Calls follows a troubled young boy who encounters a tree that promises to tell him three stories, as long as Connor tells him one in return. With roots in darker themes, one of them being death, A Monster Calls is a smart, moving fantasy tale.

Netflix Nightbooks (2021) Co-produced by Sam Raimi, this dark fantasy is inscribed with top horror credentials. Still aimed at younger viewers, Nightbooks leafs through a mystery about a young boy who must figure out how to escape a magical apartment owned by Krysten Ritter's witch Natacha. A tomb of fun.