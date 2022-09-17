Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix

Want to watch a family-friendly film with the kids? These are the best.

Ty Pendlebury headshot
Ty Pendlebury
3 min read

Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. 

Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but the quality levels can be inconsistent. For every The Mitchells vs. the Machines, there's something like the fine-but-forgettable Goonies knockoff Finding 'Ohana.

Here are the best kid-friendly family movies on Netflix, from sci-fi to fantasy to whatever the heck the Pee Wee Herman movie is. Also, be sure to check our suggestions for kids' streaming services and the best Pixar films

Watch family movies on Netflix
See at Netflix
Netflix

Over the Moon

Over the Moon is a fresh take on the familiar "early trauma leads to a series of adventures and eventual self-discovery" trope. Produced by Jackie Chan, this is the story of a young girl, Fei Fei, who builds a rocket so she can visit a goddess who's been exiled to the moon. It's simply charming.

Netflix

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Lego Movie, Spider-Man Into the Spider-verse) bring their considerable production talents to this Netflix exclusive. As you'd expect, the animation is top-notch and the story is suitably larger than life. It's a tale of modern technology gone haywire, and it's up to the dysfunctional Mitchell family to save the world. 

Netflix

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Apollo 10 1/2 is an amalgam of three of Richard Linklatter's previous films -- Bad News Bears, Boyhood and Through a Scanner Darkly. It offers the rotoscoping animation style of Darkly while delivering a nostalgic reimagining of the 1969 moon landing.

Paddington

Though Paddington is narrowly edged out by its sequel, the original is still great, with a winning set of performances by the entire cast. 

Netflix

Klaus

Unlike the saccharine fluff of most Christmas movies -- especially the ones on Netflix -- Klaus is an origin story that's both thoughtful and entertaining. 

Netflix

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday

Though this is officially the third Pee-Wee Herman movie, the kids don't need to have seen the others to know what's going on. The plot is everything you'd hope for: "Charming man-child gets into a series of scrapes and meets colorful characters along the way." It's fun, and even funny, and not quite the cynical cash grab you might expect after a 28-year gap. 

Netflix

Vivo

Vivo (Linn Manuel Miranda) is a "honey bear" who tries to deliver a love song, written by his Cuban owner, to a famous singer (Gloria Estefan). With music by Miranda and a joyful combination of characters, it's a sweet story about making up for lost time.

Netflix

The Sea Beast

So much more than "Moana with pirates," The Sea Beast is an entertaining nautical adventure about how to not judge a book by its cover.  

Netflix

The Willoughbys

Lemony Snicket and Roald Dahl fans will find much to like about The Willoughbys -- it's a tale of four kids who try to send their uncaring parents away for good.

Netflix

The Adam Project

The Adam Project is one of the better Ryan Reynolds movies on Netflix. It's a time-travel story of a man who needs to team up with his younger self to save the world. 

Read more