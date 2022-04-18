Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza FDA Investigates Lucky Charms Cereal Judge Overturns Public Transit Mask Mandate Doctor 'Holoported' Onto ISS Tax Day Deals and Freebies 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer
Best Dollhouses of 2022

From unique to traditional, these are amazing dollhouses for kids of all ages.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Dollhouses have been a childhood staple for generations. It's easy to see the appeal too, since the domestic life in miniature helps kids understand the world and provides ample opportunity for imaginative play. A dollhouse makes a perfect gift. But there are so many dollhouses on the market it can be hard to know which tiny property to invest in for your child. 

If you're the type of parent to go all-in on trendy toys, there are colorful houses from LOL Surprise, Disney and Barbie that will impress kids. If you prefer a more subdued, natural-looking dollhouse, there are wood ones from Hape and Hearth & Hand. If you need something smaller, there are starter houses like the Fold & Go from Melissa & Doug or the Maileg Castle. If you're looking for something less frilly, Playmobil's Ghostbusters Firehouse or a cool KidKraft pirate getaway might fit the bill. From toddlers to preteens, you can find the right dollhouse for any age right here. Happy house hunting!

Read more: Best Toys for Your Smarty-Pants Kids

KidKraft Chelsea Cottage

Best value
Amazon

KidKraft's Chelsea Cottage is a perennial favorite. It's got a low price and all the features a dollhouse needs. It even comes with furniture! There are five rooms and three levels to accommodate 4-inch dolls. The Chelsea Cottage's bright colors and sturdy pieces are great for younger kids.

$60 at Amazon

Calico Critters Elegant Town Manor Dollhouse

For small spaces
Amazon

If your little one is into adorable Calico Critters, this compact yet luxurious dollhouse is lovely. A chandelier, spiral staircase and terrace make the Elegant Town Manor feel special, and the set even includes its occupant, Stella Hopscotch Rabbit. Stella's furniture, including a bed set and dining room, comes with the house so your child can start playing right away.

$67 at Amazon

Hape Doll Family Mansion

Perfect for playdates
Amazon

Hape's quality wood Doll Family Mansion features a whopping 10 rooms, plus a garage and garden. It's spacious enough for multiple kids to play with the house together. One of the coolest features is the LED lights; the included magnetic lamps can move from room to room. You also get a doll family and furniture. Best for ages 3 and up.

$168 at Amazon

KidKraft Pirate's Cove

For adventurous kids
Amazon

This isn't your traditional dollhouse, it's a home for pirates! KidKraft's Pirate's Cove set includes a hideout with plenty of rooms, furniture and accessories for the whole pirate crew (also included). It has a jail cell, a treasure room, cannons and, most importantly, a dock for the pirate ship. That's a lot of bang for your doubloon.

$150 at Amazon

Barbie Dreamhouse

New twist on a classic
Mattel

Barbie's Dreamhouse celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the pink dollhouse is still going strong. The Dreamhouse's most recent iteration is perfect for celebrating. It has a dance floor, an outdoor grill area, a water slide and a swing chair. Bonus: There's a little water slide for Barbie pups. At nearly 4 feet tall, the Dreamhouse comes with over 75 pieces.

$199 at Amazon
$199 at Target

Haba Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa

For easy play
HABA

This compact, sturdy wood dollhouse's open design is great for little ones like preschoolers -- no roof means better access for play. The Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa includes 10 pieces of furniture for its eight rooms, and accommodates 4-inch dolls (sold separately). Bonus: Assembly is simple and no tools are required.

$100 at Amazon
$100 at HABA

Playmobil Ghostbusters Fire House

Who ya gonna call?
Playmobil

If your kiddo isn't interested in a traditional dollhouse, Playmobil's Ghostbusters Firehouse is an awesome idea. Modeled after the classic movie's firehouse, this set contains all the fun and ghoulish details you'd hope for -- from the library ghost to proton packs to silicone slime splatters. Five figures are also included, but the Ecto-1 car and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man are sold separately.

$130 at Amazon
$100 at Playmobil

Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Dollhouse

Best portable
Amazon

This simple wooden cottage from Melissa & Doug is a great intro to the world of dollhouse play, and the intro price is right, too. Kids can pack the included 11 pieces of sturdy furniture and two little dolls inside, and the bubblegum-pink house folds up for easy transport or storage.

$42 at Amazon

LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises

Unbox furniture and fun
Walmart

Any kid who collects trendy LOL Surprise dolls will go gaga for the line's latest, massive dollhouse. The OMG House of Surprises is a 4-by-4-foot doll mansion that contains everything from working lights to a movie theater and water slide. Best of all, the house comes with 85 surprises to unbox.

$149 at Amazon
$230 at Target

Maileg Castle Dollhouse

For imaginative play
Maileg

If you're looking for a whimsical little abode, look no further than the Maileg Castle Dollhouse. A tasteful three-story tower, this is the perfect spot to house little stuffed Maileg mice (or other small dolls) for fairy-tale play. The only downside to the castle is that accessories aren't included.

$100 at Maileg

Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Playhouse

Best for toddlers
Amazon

If you're shopping for gifts for a toddler, Fisher-Price makes a great dollhouse for the very youngest kids. The Little People Friends Together Playhouse is made of sturdy plastic and boasts interactive lights and sounds. The set includes furniture, accessories and three Little People figures. And it all fits inside when you fold up the pool.

$40 at Amazon

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Best Disney dollhouse
Amazon

Elsa, Cinderella, Belle and the rest of the Disney princesses will feel right at home in the Ultimate Celebration Castle. The three-story castle-themed dollhouse stands 4 feet tall and contains furniture and accessories fit for royal dolls. Kids will love the "fireworks" light show and music (parents might not).

$110 at Amazon

Foxtail Villa Dollhouse

Most eco-friendly
Amazon

Tender Leaf Toys' Foxtail Villa is a pretty, midsize dollhouse that's great for younger kids. Small enough to transport, this dollhouse is about 28 inches tall. Made from renewable rubber tree wood, Foxtail Villa is chemical-free and is a great eco-friendly option. A colorful furniture set is included.

$245 at Amazon
$245 at Merci Milo

Hearth & Hand Wooden Treehouse (Updated: Currently Unavailable)

Picture-perfect
Target

Target's Hearth & Hand line features a beautiful wooden treehouse that's a perfect hangout for dolls. (And it's also perfect for parents who don't want flashy plastic toys around.) This Hearth & Hand dollhouse is true to Chip and Joanna Gaines' lifestyle brand Magnolia. It has a tasteful black-and-white color scheme, plus a quaint pennant and tire swing.

See at Target

Read more:

