Ben Affleck Seemingly Returns to Play Batman in Aquaman 2

In the past Ben Affleck has claimed he was done playing Batman, but a Jason Momoa Instagram post seems to confirm that he is back playing the caped crusader in the upcoming Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur," wrote Momoa, on the post, "love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming."

The post appears to show Ben Affleck in his Bruce Wayne getup, and also features footage of Momoa being caught by a group of tourists on a Warner Bros. studio tour. "It's not a fucking secret any more is it," he jokes.

Ben Affleck had previously stated he was retired as Batman, claiming he "couldn't crack it." On Jimmy Kimmel back in 2019, he claimed he "thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it." Affleck most recently played Batman in additional scenes shot for the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Representatives from DC didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.