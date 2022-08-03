'Batgirl' Movie Axed Despite $90M Price Tag

WarnerMedia will not be releasing Batgirl in theaters or on its streaming platform, HBO Max. The DC live-action flick features Leslie Grace in the lead role as the superhero/Barbara Gordon, and included appearances from Michael Keaton as Batman and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, production costs exceeded the original budget of roughly $80 million due to COVID-related measures, sending the price tag to nearly $90 million. The film, which reportedly finished shooting, was expected to debut on HBO Max this year. Per THR, Warner Bros.' decision to cancel the movie is a result of the studio wanting to invest big dollars in DC blockbusters versus streaming releases. Batgirl has been in the works since 2017, with Grace's casting announced in 2021.

