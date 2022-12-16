'Barbie' Trailer Reveals Sparkling Margot Robbie

The first trailer for the Barbie movie dropped on Friday, giving us a hint of director Greta Gerwig's take on the iconic fashion doll. It stars Margot Robbie as the titular character, with Ryan Gosling as Ken.
It's scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.
This article will be updated shortly.
