Culture Entertainment

'Barbie' Trailer Reveals Sparkling Margot Robbie

Director Greta Gerwig's movie comes out next July.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Margot Robbie smiles as she looks over her sunglasses with a cloudy sky in the background in the Barbie movie.
Margot Robbie brings the iconic doll to life.
Warner Bros

The first trailer for the Barbie movie dropped on Friday, giving us a hint of director Greta Gerwig's take on the iconic fashion doll. It stars Margot Robbie as the titular character, with Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It's scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

