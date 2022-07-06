Bale, Robbie, De Niro, Etc: 'Amsterdam' Trailer Has Too Many Stars To Fit in This Headline

OK, so this is the trailer for a new movie called Amsterdam. Maybe you've heard of it, maybe not. But how about for a cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

I know, right?

Amsterdam is written and directed by Oscar-nominated David O. Russell (The Fighter, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook). The trailer suggests a sepia-toned period piece with a quirky sense of humour. While it doesn't give much away, the film is described as "weaving historical fact with fiction" to create a "crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history".

The star-studded flick is in theaters November 4, 2022.