Culture Entertainment

Bale, Robbie, De Niro, Etc: 'Amsterdam' Trailer Has Too Many Stars To Fit in This Headline

Olyphant, Saldaña, Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift... Check out the bonkers cast list for David O Russell's quirky crime flick.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in period clothes in movie Amsterdam.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in Amsterdam
20th Century Studios

OK, so this is the trailer for a new movie called Amsterdam. Maybe you've heard of it, maybe not. But how about for a cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

I know, right?

Amsterdam is written and directed by Oscar-nominated David O. Russell (The Fighter, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook). The trailer suggests a sepia-toned period piece with a quirky sense of humour. While it doesn't give much away, the film is described as "weaving historical fact with fiction" to create a "crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history".

The star-studded flick is in theaters November 4, 2022.  

