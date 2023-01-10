Tron Lightcycle Run Comes to Disney World in April, Will Be Super Fast

The long-awaited Tron Lightcycle Run opens in the Magic Kingdom theme park at Florida's Walt Disney World on April 4, Disney said Tuesday. The roller coaster, found in the park's Tomorrowland section, is inspired by the 1982 movie Tron and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, with its narrative picking up after the events of the latter.

Tron Lightcycle Run was previously exclusive to China's Shanghai Disneyland, where it debuted in 2016. The ride's US debut was previously scheduled for 2021, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

"It's your Team Blue against the Grid's menacing Programs, Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory," Steven Miller, Disney's manager for external affairs, said in a blog post. "The attraction will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world."

The Shanghai version reportedly reaches speeds of 60 miles per hour.