'Avatar: The Way of Water': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters Friday, giving us a fresh visual treat from legendary director James Cameron. The sequel continues the epic tale started by the 2009 original, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña back as Na'vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri.

It's also more than three hours long, so you're probably curious about the mid- or post-credits scenes the Marvel Cinematic Universe has conditioned us to expect. No, Avatar: The Way of Water doesn't have an extra scene during or after the credits. We don't get any Easter eggs or a "Jake Sully will return" message either, it just cuts to the studio logo.

Cameron probably decided the ending left us with enough to chew on as we await Avatar 3, which is scheduled to come out in 2024 (with 4 and 5 to follow in 2026 and 2028).

The initial credits sequence includes beautiful interpretations of imagery from the movie though, so you might want to stick around for that. Otherwise, you can confidently take off those 3D glasses and go to the bathroom or get some fresh air. The Way of Water will likely hit in a few months, so you can revisit Pandora then.