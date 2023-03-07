Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: When Will This Popular Anime Come to an End

Attack on Titan, an anime about towering humanoid creatures that terrorize the last vestiges of the human race (or are they?), has been captivating fans for more than a decade with an intricate and twist-filled story. That epic tale entered its endgame with the final third of its last season, which started on Friday.

The show, an adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga Shingeki no Kyojin, started the final season unraveling the mystery of where the titans came from and who was behind the initial attacks that started the whole story.

The first third of the last season aired back in December 2020, with part 2 making its debut in January 2022.

Attack on Titan's anime run began in 2013 and the show quickly became a global phenomenon, finding success in the US on streaming services such as Netflix. Since then, there have been two live-action movies, multiple video games and a series of novels based on Titan. Not to mention the endless Titan merchandise. The manga ended its run back in June 2021, but fans are eager to see whether the anime will remain faithful to the source material or go its own way.

Here's everything you need to know about the remainder of Attack on Titan's final season, including how and where to watch it.

When does Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 start?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 premieres on Saturday, March 4 in Japan (Friday in the US).

How many episodes will Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 have?

Mappa, the animation studio producing the show, says part 3 will be split into two halves. The first airs on March 4 and is an hour long. The second half will debut later in the fall and will also be an hour long. .

Where can I watch Attack on Titan's final season?

The final season's part 3 is available for streaming on the following streaming services:

Crunchyroll: Premium subscription required. Prices start at $8 a month. Free trial is available.

What's Attack on Titan about?

Attack on Titan's story revolves around Eren Yeager, a boy who lives in a city surrounded by three giant walls that form concentric circles. These walls protect the last of humanity from the roaming Titans, giant humanoids that have no intelligence and seek only to eat people. A surprise attack by the Titans – and (minor, years-old spoiler ahead) the revelation that Eren can turn into a Titan himself – sets in motion a larger quest involving him and his friends.

What starts off as a young man's story of revenge turns into a tale involving politics and betrayal, and plenty of twists, with the resolution of one mystery leading to another as many lives are lost in the effort to uncover new puzzle pieces.

This sounds pretty gruesome.

It is. You should definitely keep kids away from this show. Pokemon, it isn't.

Where can I watch the older Attack on Titan episodes?

Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu have all the previous episodes on their platforms. People who have a Netflix subscription can watch the first season of the series there.