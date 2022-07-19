MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
Atari 2600 Lego Set Includes Joystick and Little Lego Game Cartridges

Celebrate Atari's 50th anniversary with this neato 1980s Lego set, also including buildable Asteroids and Centipede games.

Richard Trenholm
Atari 2600 Lego set
This should take you back.
Lego

If there's two things guaranteed to take you back to childhood, it's Lego and Atari (well, if you're a certain age). Now those two iconic toys combine into a a Lego version of the classic Atari 2600 console -- complete with Lego-ized joystick and cartridges of Atari games Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede.

The Atari VCS/2600 was introduced in 1977, although the new 2532-piece Lego set is based on the four-switch revision which came along in 1980.

The brick-built console can be opened up to reveal a Lego minifig playing in a 1980s living room, while the game cartridges turn into scenes from the actual games. The 1980s-obsessed guys from Stranger Things would be impressed. 

Lego Atari 2600

It looks real, doesn't it?

 Lego

The brick-built console is released to celebrate Atari's 50th anniversary (fun fact about the company's 1972 creation: did you know one of the founders, Nolan Bushnell, was also the guy who started Chuck E. Cheese?).

The Lego Atari 2600 set goes on sale Aug. 1 for $239.99 in the US or £209.99 in the UK.

