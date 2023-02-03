At Long Last, Austin Butler Says He's Dropping the 'Elvis' Accent

Austin Butler has ceased his commitment to the Elvis bit, finally. The Oscar nominee said he's once and for all getting rid of the Elvis Presley accent that's become a running joke on the internet.

"I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler said on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Butler starred as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic of the rock 'n' roll icon. His dedication to the role landed him a best actor nomination for this year's Oscars and won him a Golden Globe in January.

Butler spent three years preparing for the role, reportedly using the method acting technique, a type of theatrical preparation in which an actor tries to get into a character's head by essentially becoming them and adopting their mannerisms on and off screen. While preparing for the role, Butler didn't see his family for more than three years.

You won't be hearing that Southern drawl when you see Butler in Dune: Part 2, co-star Dave Bautista said in an interview with USA Today. Butler will play villain Feyd-Rautha next to Bautista, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and other acclaimed actors in Dune Part 2, which is slated to come out this November.

Butler's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.