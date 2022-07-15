Apple Music Unveils 'Sessions,' Exclusive Performances By Big Names

Apple Music is debuting Apple Music Sessions, which are exclusive live releases of performances by big artists. Not only are these sessions recorded in spatial audio, they are also accompanied by live performance videos.

The Apple Music Sessions are recorded in Apple Music Studios all around the world, with the series kicking off in Nashville.

The first two sessions available to subscribers feature country music stars Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes. Underwood and Townes each performed a mix of their biggest hits and covers of their favorite songs.

Both stars praised the experience, with Underwood saying, "We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way."

Apple Music subscribers will also be able to hear sessions from stars like Ronnie Dunn and Ingrid Andress in the coming weeks. Apple has indicated that it intends to expand Apple Music Sessions to other popular genres, too.

