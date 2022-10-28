Musk's Twitter Takeover Wired vs. Wireless Security Cams iPhone as a Mac Webcam USB-C vs. Lightning Cable Webb Trumps Hubble Best Netflix Documentary Body Neutrality SSDI Payments
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 9 Come to Disney Plus?

The intense Star Wars show is hitting Disney Plus weekly until November, so let's run through the release dates and times for its four remaining episodes.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
2 min read
Cassian Andor gazes over his shoulder against a red background in this Andor poster
Cassian Andor's Disney Plus adventure continues each Wednesday until late November.
Lucasfilm

The galaxy far, far away is ever-expanding on Disney Plus The latest Star Wars series to hit the streaming service is Andor, an excellent prequel story that occurs five years before the events of Rogue One.

Eight of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov.  23. 

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire. You can also stream composer Nicholas Britell's moody soundtrack for the early episodes.

Andor episode release dates and times

Here's the full schedule for Andor on Disney Plus, as confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account. New episodes generally drop at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/5 p.m. AEST).

Is there a trailer?

Lucasfilm gave us several trailers ahead of the show's release, with the latest coming at parent company Disney's D23 Expo in early September. You can also check out a 9-minute preview (mostly scenes from episode 3) in Disney Plus.

Will Andor get a second season?

It sure will. Creator Tony Gilroy confirmed at May's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim that the show will return for a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One. It's unclear when season 2 will air, but it'll probably hit Disney Plus in 2023 or 2024. Expect to hear more at Star Wars Celebration Europe next April.

