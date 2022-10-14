Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 7 Land on Disney Plus?

The intense Star Wars rebel origin show is beyond its halfway point on Disney Plus, let's run through the exact release dates and times for the six remaining episodes.

Sean Keane
Cassian Andor gazes over his shoulder against a red background in this Andor poster
Cassian Andor's Disney Plus adventure continues each Wednesday until late November.
The Star Wars galaxy is ever-expanding on Disney Plus The latest come to the service is Andor, a prequel series that takes place five years before the events of Rogue One.

Six of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov.  23.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.

Andor episode release dates and times

Here's the full schedule for Andor on Disney Plus, as confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account. New episodes generally drop at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/5 p.m. AEST).

Is there a trailer?

Lucasfilm gave us several trailers ahead of the show's release, with the latest coming at parent company Disney's D23 Expo in early September. You can also check out a 9-minute preview (mostly scenes from episode 3) in Disney Plus.

Will Andor get a second season?

It sure will. Creator Tony Gilroy confirmed at May's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim that the show will return for a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One. It's unclear when season 2 will air, but it'll probably hit Disney Plus in 2023 or 2024. Expect to hear more at Star Wars Celebration Europe next April.

