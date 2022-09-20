Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Do Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Hit Disney Plus?

Here are the exact release dates and times for Star Wars' intense Rogue One prequel series.

Sean Keane
Cassian Andor gazes over his shoulder against a red background in this Andor poster
Cassian Andor's Disney Plus adventure kicks off Sept. 21.
The Star Wars universe expands once again on Disney Plus this Wednesday, in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor. It sees Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor, the spy who'll play a vital role in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire, five years before the events of the 2016 movie.

This 12-episode series is set to start Wednesday, Sept. 21, when the first three episodes will land on Disney's streaming service. After that, we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov. 23.

Andor episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for Andor on Disney Plus, as confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account. New episodes generally drop at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/5 p.m. AEST).

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, Sept. 21.
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, Sept. 21.
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, Sept. 21.
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, Sept. 28.
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, Oct. 5.
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, Oct. 12.
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, Oct. 19.
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, Oct. 26.
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, Nov. 2.
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, Nov. 9.
  • Episode 11: Wednesday, Nov. 16.
  • Episode 12: Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Is there an Andor trailer?

Lucasfilm gave us several trailers ahead of the show's release, with the latest coming at parent company Disney's D23 Expo in early September. You can also check out a 9-minute preview (mostly scenes from episode 3) in Disney Plus.

Will Andor get a second season?

It sure will. Creator Tony Gilroy confirmed at May's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim that the show will return for a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One. It's unclear when season 2 will air, but it'll probably hit Disney Plus in 2023 or 2024 -- expect to hear more at Star Wars Celebration Europe next April.

