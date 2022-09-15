iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
'Andor' Release Schedule: Here's Exactly When Episode 1, 2 and 3 Hit Disney Plus

Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars' Rogue One prequel series release dates and times.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Cassian Andor gazes over his shoulder against a red background in this Andor poster
Cassian Andor's Disney Plus adventure kicks off on Sept. 21.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars is coming back to Disney Plus next week, in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor. It sees Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor, the spy who'll play a vital role in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.

This 12-episode series starts Wednesday, Sept. 21, when the first three episodes will land on Disney's streaming service. After that, we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov. 23.

Andor episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for Andor on Disney Plus, as confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account. New episodes generally drop at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/5 p.m. AEST)

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, Sept. 21
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, Sept. 21
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, Sept. 21
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, Sept. 28
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, Oct. 5
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, Oct. 12
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, Oct. 19
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, Oct. 26
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, Nov. 2
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, Nov. 9
  • Episode 11: Wednesday, Nov. 16
  • Episode 12: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Is there an Andor trailer?

Lucasfilm gave us several trailers ahead of the show's release, with the latest coming at parent company Disney's D23 Expo in early September. You can also check out a 9-minute preview (mostly scenes from episode 3) in Disney Plus.

Will Andor get a second season?

It sure will. Creator Tony Gilroy confirmed at May's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim that the show will return for a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One. It's unclear when season 2 will air, but it'll probably hit Disney Plus in 2023 or 2024 -- expect to hear more at Star Wars Celebration Europe next April.

