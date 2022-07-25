An 'Eragon' TV Show Is Now in Development at Disney Plus, Author Reacts

According to reports, a TV show adaptation of Eragon is currently in the works at Disney Plus, focusing on The Inheritance Cycle series of young adult novels by Christopher Paolini.

Variety reports that Paolini is set to co-write the show, which cover the events featured in Eragon, the first book in the series. A movie, starring Ed Speleers as Eragon, had previously been released back in 2006, but was poorly received by critics and struggled at the box office.

Eragon tells the story of a farm boy who discovers a dragon egg in the mountains. It was the third-best-selling children's hardback book of 2003, and the second-best-selling paperback of 2005. It's considered one of the most influential young adult fantasy books of the last 20 years.

When asked about the news, Paolini posted the following set of emoji on Twitter!

Paolini thanked everyone involved in a fan-led movement for an Eragon remake, kickstarted a year ago, which almost certainly led us to this point.

So, all I can say at the moment is ... thank you. Thank you to everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom. None of this would have happened without you Alagaësians. https://t.co/wxJpo8ZKal — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) July 26, 2022

