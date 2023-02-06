AMC Theatres to Set Ticket Prices Based on Seat Location

If you go to AMC Theatres to see a movie in the future, you could be paying more if you want the good seats. The company on Monday announced a new program that sets the price of tickets in a theater based on a seat's location.

There will be three pricing tiers in the Sightline at AMC program. Front row and select ADA seats, known as Value Sightline, will be cheaper than other tickets. Seats in the middle of the theater, under the category of Preferred Sightline, will cost more than other seats. All other seats, known as Standard Sightline, won't see a price change.

AMC Stubs A-List members will be able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline tier at no additional cost.

"While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing," Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of AMC Theatres, said in a news release.

The program is set to kick off Friday in select AMC theaters in New York, Chicago and Kansas City. AMC expects to roll out the new pricing tiers to its theaters nationwide by the end of the year.

The company said Sightline at AMC theaters will provide maps of its auditoriums showing how much each seat costs. AMC also said the program will apply to all movies shown after 4 p.m., but it isn't applicable on Discount Tuesdays when all tickets are $5.

