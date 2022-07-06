AMC Theatres Offers $5 Movies on Tuesdays

As moviegoers head to theaters to catch the latest summer blockbuster, AMC Theatres says it's offering $5 Tuesdays. Film buffs can watch any movie, in any time slot at any AMC location in the country for five bucks. That means you can head out to see Top Gun: Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: Rise of Gru or Halloween Ends multiple times this year without breaking the bank.

In a press release, AMC said Discount Tuesday will be in effect from July 5 through Oct. 31. Though you can purchase regular tickets for this price, additional charges apply for Imax, 3D and Prime viewing options. What about snacks? Some locations are providing "cameo"-size popcorn with either a 21-ounce Icee or a cameo-size Coca-Cola Freestyle for $5 plus tax.

Discount Tuesdays just got better! Right now, tickets to all the latest and greatest movies are just $5* all day, every Tuesday. Only for a limited time, so hurry! 🎟️ https://t.co/YFYZVC87JY pic.twitter.com/as068QpfRY — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) July 5, 2022

Guests who want Discount Tuesday tickets must sign up for one of AMC's Stubs programs, including the free AMC Stubs Insider. In addition to $5 admission, this basic tier gives moviegoers free refills on the purchase of a large popcorn and a birthday gift good for a free popcorn, and it waives online ticketing fees for purchases of four or more tickets.

You can purchase Discount Tuesday tickets in person at the theater, on AMC's website, or via Fandango or Atom Tickets. If you buy through a third-party such as Fandango, log in to your AMC Stubs account to receive the discount. Outside of $5 Tuesdays, AMC also offers 30% off matinee showtimes before 4 p.m. at select theaters, and students can also receive discounts.