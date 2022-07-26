Amazon's 'A League of Their Own' Reboot Trailer Says Forget the Rules

Take a swing at the new trailer for Amazon Prime Video's new version of baseball tale A League of Their Own, co-created by and starring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson.

Based on Penny Marshall's much-loved 1992 film which starred Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Petty, the series is inspired by real-life baseball team the Rockford Peaches who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. The trailer reveals the challenges faced by the players, including sexism and racism as they battle to be taken seriously on the field.

A League of Their Own will stream on Prime Video Aug. 12.

The series stars Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey.

Parks and Recreation and Making It star Nick Offerman warms the bench as the team's coach, a washed-up baseball player. Offerman steps into a slightly different version of the role played by Tom Hanks' in the original, memorably yelling from the dugout, "There's no crying in baseball!"