Prime Video: The 43 Best Movies to Watch

Amazon Prime Video drops a bunch of movies at the beginning of each month if you're looking for something new, but it doesn't have a ton of new weekly releases.

Occasionally, though, an original or a flick from the vault comes knocking and deserves to show up on your radar. Below, you'll find this month's highlights and CNET's full list of best Amazon Prime Video original movies.

What's already hit Prime Video this month

Here are the highlights.

May 1

Independence Day (1996) -- Sci-fi. The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind's best weapon is the will to survive.

-- Sci-fi. The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind's best weapon is the will to survive. Mamma Mia! (2008) -- Musical starring Amanda Seyfried. The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Musical starring Amanda Seyfried. The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) -- Comedy. A group of misfits enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament in order to save their cherished local gym from the onslaught of a corporate health fitness chain.

Comedy. A group of misfits enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament in order to save their cherished local gym from the onslaught of a corporate health fitness chain. Zero Dark Thirty (2013) -- Thriller. A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks, and his death at the hands of the Navy SEAL Team 6 in May 2011.

Read more: Prime Video: The 32 Best TV Shows to Watch | Everything You Need to Know to Sign Up for Amazon Prime Video

Best Amazon Prime Video original films

Documentary

Video screenshot/CNET Gleason (2016) In 2011, three years after he retired from the NFL, former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason was diagnosed with the nervous system disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. This emotional film documents Gleason's battle with ALS. Told in large part through videos he recorded himself, Gleason's story involves his loving wife, Michel, and his newborn son, Rivers. It's an eye-opening look at how devastating ALS can be. If you have a Prime Video subscription, Gleason is a must-see.

Prime Video Lucy and Desi (2022) Do you love Lucy? How about insightful, nostalgic documentaries? If so, you'll need to engage with this Amy Poehler-directed examination into the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The feel-good doc draws on home movies and audio provided by Ball and Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, and charts everything that led up to the pair's iconic run in the '50s sitcom I Love Lucy. When you've wrapped up, a fictional film about the stars, "Being the Ricardos," is also on Prime Video.

My Name Is Pauli Murray (2021) This 90-minute documentary provides vital context into the life of Pauli Murray, a gender nonconforming lawyer, poet and civil rights activist who was ahead of her time yet remains overlooked by history. Murray advocated for race and gender equality, and her ideas would later influence Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall. Directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen (RGB, Julia), this thorough and thought-provoking film presents Murray's many accomplishments and indelible impact.

Amazon Studios A Man Named Scott (2021) Chronicling the fascinating career of rapper Kid Cudi, this film features sit-down interviews with a stack of other music industry heavyweights, including Cudi, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, and longtime Cudi collaborator Kanye West. It offers a candid look at the Cleveland-born rapper's path, from the massive success of his debut song Day 'n' Nite, which was initially posted to his MySpace page, to the rapper's struggles with mental health issues. Though there's no shortage of new music documentaries to stream these days, this one stands out from the crowd.

Comedy



Amazon Studios Get Duked! (2019) A teen comedy-horror-thriller with a dash of social commentary. What a combo! Get Duked! follows three slacker students, one nerd and their mundane teacher as they head to the Scottish Highlands to attempt to win an award involving navigating the area using just a paper map. Everything becomes a little more thrilling when the four teens end up fending for themselves against murderous hunter the Duke, played by the brilliant Eddie Izzard. The whole young ensemble is fantastic, playing with a tight script crackling with banter. Boy Scouts meets Attack the Block, Get Duked! is chaos walking, cussing and eating questionable local flora.

Video screenshot by CNET Landline (2017) Set in New York in 1995, this comedy-drama follows sisters Ali and Dana, who are in different stages of life and often at odds. When Ali (Abby Quinn) stumbles on evidence that their father may be having an affair, she loops in Dana (Jenny Slate), who happens to be dealing with infidelity-related issues of her own. Whether you're intrigued by stories about complicated families, fascinated by the idea of a pre-cell phone setting or (reasonably) a fan of anything Jenny Slate does, make the call to watch Landline.

Amazon Studios Written by and starring Mindy Kaling, Late Night follows an acclaimed news show host whose ratings are on the decline. She hires a female, Indian-American writer to shake up her white-male writer's room. Never preachy, while making an argument for transforming Emma Thompson into a real-life talk show host, Late Night is lively comedy with hints of The Devil Wears Prada. That alone should be a solid reason to watch it.

Amazon An enjoyable comedy, yes, but Brittany Runs a Marathon also hits close to home, focusing on the things we're all obsessed with: food, body image and exercise. Brittany, played by the effortlessly relatable Jillian Bell, receives strong advice from her doctor to lose weight and cut the hard-partying lifestyle. She starts running, taking all the tough steps toward the life-changing finish line. Watch it from your couch, then be inspired to head outside for a jog.

Amazon Prime Video Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) Nearly 15 years after Kazakh journalist and TV personality Borat first graced our big screens, he's back playing pranks on unsuspecting Americans while delivering some incredibly incisive cultural commentary. In Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Borat's on a trip to the US to offer his daughter Tutar (played by a revelatory Maria Bakalova) to Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 presidential election -- and the COVID-19 pandemic. Prepare to cringe at the doubled-down political incorrectness before succumbing to the outrageous laughs.

Amazon Uncle Frank (2020) Need more Paul Bettany in your life? Of course you do, especially since WandaVision is done and dusted. Try Uncle Frank, a road flick set in the '70s about a gay man and his relationship with his family, including niece and college student Beth (Sophia Lillis from the It movies and I Am Not Okay With This). The pair drive across America to attend a funeral, Frank grappling with whether to let his partner Wally (Peter Macdissi) come along. A comedy with sharp edges, Uncle Frank ultimately leaves you on an assuringly positive note.

Drama



Brad's Status (2017) Ben Stiller stars in this comedy-drama as Brad, a 47-year-old man who's plagued by thoughts of comparison and self-doubt. He has a cozy life with a nonprofit job, a loving wife (Jenna Fischer) and a talented son who's gearing up to attend college (Austin Abrams), but he still compares himself to old friends who wound up in glitzy and lucrative professions. This introspective film is deeply interesting, and Stiller perfectly embodies the unflattering, often cringey role of a protagonist obsessed with paths not taken.

Amazon Studios The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this biopic about English artist, inventor, entrepreneur and caretaker Louis Wain. Set at the end of the 19th century, it follows a man who, after taking in a stray kitten, creates surreal cat paintings that made him world famous. They also seem to reflect his own declining sanity. A feel-good drama with a typically gripping central performance from Cumberbatch, this warm portrait is filled with whimsy, even if it's a little uneven.

Amazon Studios Sound of Metal (2019) Sound of Metal scored a bunch of Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for the outstanding Riz Ahmed. (It won in two categories: best sound and best film editing.) He plays Ruben, a punk-metal drummer who unfortunately starts to lose his hearing. As well as struggling with a drug addiction, Ruben is forced to settle into his new life in the deaf community and to learn American Sign Language. The film's stunning sound design immerses you in Ruben's suspenseful story and the experiences of those around him.

Amazon Studios Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot (2018) If you liked Joaquin Phoenix in Joker or Her, this is another film where his acting chops are on full display. Phoenix stars as the late cartoonist John Callahan, a Portland-based artist who became a quadriplegic at 21 and favored black humor in his work. "Don't Worry" tells a story about addiction and recovery, and the time we get with its central figure is well spent. Jonah Hill stars as Callahan's dedicated sponsor, and Jack Black and Rooney Mara are also in the cast.

Amazon Selah and the Spades (2019) If you're into the dark-things-happen-at-boarding-schools genre, then Selah and the Spades might be the subject to sign up for. A senior leads a faction called the Spades who sell drugs to other students. But Selah's about to graduate, so must find the right candidate to carry on her legacy. Shot beautifully and guided by debut director Tayarisha Poe's unique lens, this is a taste of even greater things to come.

Amazon Prime Video Being the Ricardos (2021) Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this biographical drama based on the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. It stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Ball and Arnaz, respectively. In other words, expect breakneck dialogue, memorable lines and rich repartee. Standout Kidman embodies the actress and comedian, bringing heart to the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship.

Amazon Small Axe (2020) A sublime anthology that doesn't drop the ball across its five films. Small Axe is a collection of distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the '60s to the '80s. They're all directed by Steve McQueen, who's working at his exquisite best (when doesn't he?), crafting stories such as courtroom drama Mangrove, based on the 1971 trial of the Mangrove Nine and starring Black Panther's Letitia Wright. Take a seat and devour this massive achievement.

Herself (2020) This Irish drama shares some of its themes with Netflix's 2021 series Maid: A mother leaves an abusive partner and must rebuild her life. Like Maid, it's a compelling and heart-wrenching journey that benefits from a strong lead. The film is a tough watch, but it's also uplifting. After encountering obstacles, Sandra (Clare Dunne) resiliently sets out to construct her own house. Many of the characters we encounter step in to help. Herself is a worthwhile story that offers hope amid the bleakness.

Amazon Studios Shia LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for this autobiographical movie about a child actor and his relationship with his father. We follow Otis, who's traumatized after days on set accompanied by his father, a former rodeo clown. LaBeouf actually plays the character inspired by his father, giving Honey Boy even more psychological layers. This is fascinating, cinematic therapy from a singular perspective.

Amazon Studios One Night in Miami (2020) If you still haven't seen One Night in Miami, this is a sign to clear your schedule. The Oscar-nominated drama offers a fictionalized take on a real-life meeting that took place between Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali and Jim Brown in 1964. Each of its four lead actors shine, and when they eventually convene for the film's titular night, their imagined conversations and debate feel real. A lively and thought-provoking film that's strengthened by scenes between Leslie Odom Jr. and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Amazon Studios Following lovers from different backgrounds and temperaments, Pawel Pawlikowski's historical drama is set in a ravaged, post-World War II Poland. Zula is an ambitious young singer faking a peasant identity, while Wiktor is a jazz musician holding auditions for a state-sponsored folk music ensemble. The politics are handled elegantly and the black-and-white visuals are precise and beautiful. For an 88-minute treat of a sumptuous, passionate, almost impossible love story, look no further than Cold War.

Amazon Studios King Lear (2018) King Lear is, of course, an adaptation of the Shakespeare play, but two powerful forces help this one stand out: Anthony Hopkins and Black Widow scene stealer Florence Pugh. Not to mention Emma Thompson! This adaptation is set in an alternative universe during the 21st century, where London is under strict military control. Lear is ready to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, but not all of them are accepting. If you're OK with the Shakespearean dialogue, then simply sit back and marvel at Hopkins and a stacked ensemble cast, including Emily Watson, Jim Broadbent and Andrew Scott.

Amazon Studios Pass Over (2018) Before we jump into this Spike Lee film, note that it's technically a recorded stage play. And yet somehow it captures cinematic magic, thanks in large part to the engaging performances from Jon Michael Hill and Julian Parker. They play two young men dreaming of the promised land from their fixed spot on the sidewalk. Educational, moving, funny and surprising, Pass Over will keep you on your toes more than you think.

Amazon Studios Prepare for Amazon's first big, prestigious movie to wallop you in the chest. A broken man who's experienced terrible losses becomes the guardian of his teenage nephew. Lee Chandler's story will hit you with punch after emotional punch, as will the immense performances from the likes of Michelle Williams. Another accomplishment from Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea is full-bodied, unforgettable storytelling.

Amazon Studios In trademark Jim Jarmusch style, this low-key indie narrows in on the finer details of regular life with a distinct sense of humor. Spanning one week, Paterson follows a bus driver and poet named Paterson who listens to passengers talking, takes his dog for walks and stops for beers at his local bar. Adam Driver alone makes all that endlessly watchable. Dotted with the idiosyncratic characters living in a New Jersey town, Paterson offers a wise take on life, delving into personal setbacks and the new paths weaved around them.

Thriller



Prime Video All The Old Knives (2022) Prime Video's new spy thriller hasn't impressed every critic (here's a review you should definitely read), but it hasn't been completely panned, either. The movie introduces two former lovers and co-workers at the CIA's Vienna station (Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton) who've reunited under not-so-sweet circumstances. A CIA mole is suspected to have compromised an agent years before, and Pine has been sent by the agency to question Newton. This twisty, flashback-heavy flick is engaging enough to fall back on if you need an evening escape.

The Report (2019) Prime Video must be an Adam Driver fan. He's starred in several of its original movies, including Paterson, Annette and this political thriller, which is based on the real-life investigation into the CIA's interrogation practices after 9/11. The film follows Senate staffer Daniel Jones (Driver) as he works on the titular report and shifts back in time to convey the use of torture by the agency. It's an ambitious drama with a well-constructed narrative and convincing cast that also includes Jon Hamm and Michael C Hall.

Amazon Prime Video The Mad Women's Ball (2021) Mélanie Laurent directs, co-writes and stars in this emotional French thriller set in the late 19th century. Laurent is Geneviève, a nurse who attempts to free Eugénie (Lou de Laâge), a woman committed to a mental asylum when her family learns she communicates with spirits. Carried by outstanding performances from its two leads, The Mad Women's Ball poignantly sweeps the inequities of the era into its disturbing melodrama. An accomplished watch.

Amazon Studios The Coen Brothers meet Wes Anderson in this black comedy thriller steered by two brilliant young female leads. Set in a snowy fishing town in Maine, Blow the Man Down follows sisters, played by Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe, who try to hide the body of a man after he attacked one of them and she fought back. While on their crime caper, they find themselves digging up the town matriarchs' dark secrets, spinning this into a noir mystery. It's as wonderful as it sounds.

Amazon Studios A psychological thriller starring a pre-Joker Joaquin Phoenix? Yeah, more people need to watch You Were Never Really Here. Lynne Ramsay's masterful take on a story about a hitman who's hired to rescue a politician's daughter from a human trafficking network, is stark, brutal and mercifully straight to the point, running at a taut 90 minutes. With Phoenix doing his brilliant committed actor thing, You Were Never Really Here is more than your average thriller.

Amazon Studios Even if you've heard good things about The Handmaiden, nothing can prepare you for the insane twists this exquisite South Korean movie takes. Classed as an erotic psychological thriller, The Handmaiden contains explicit scenes you should probably avoid watching with parents around. It all kicks off with a con man wooing a Japanese heiress with the intention of committing her to an asylum once they're married. But his pickpocket partner who poses as her maid strays from the plan. If you've been getting into South Korean films thanks to Parasite, this is a must watch.

Sci-fi



Amazon Prime Video The Tomorrow War (2021) It's hard to believe there was a time when I only recognized Chris Pratt as the lovable goofball Andy in the show Parks and Recreation. Since then, he's established himself as a full-blown action star, appearing as the leading guy in flicks like Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and this sci-fi thriller, The Tomorrow War. In the film, time travelers from the future visit Earth to share that mankind is losing a war against aliens. Pratt joins others transported to the future to fight them, in what amounts to an intense, action-packed feature that runs long but will probably appease sci-fi fans.

Amazon Studios The Vast of Night is a curious indie sci-fi flick from debut director Andrew Patterson that plays with narrative in clever ways. Long, sweeping shots carry us after two young radio workers who investigate an audio frequency they think could be traced to aliens. The distinctive 1950s New Mexico setting, and characters delivering monologues with the smooth intonations of those on radio, all build an eerie atmosphere with satisfying payoff.

Amazon Studios The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) Following in the footsteps of Palm Springs, The Map of Tiny Perfect things is a rom-com exploring the lives of its protagonists through a time loop. Katheryn Newton and Kyle Allen star as Margaret and Mark, two teens repeating the same day over and over again. Their meet cute involves saving someone from being knocked into a pool by a beach ball. Charming and heartfelt, this is solid if not totally perfect viewing.

Musical drama



Amazon Prime Video Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021) This coming-of-age musical drama is based on the true story of teenage British schoolboy Jamie Campbell, who secretly dreams of becoming a drag queen. Peppered with songs from the stage musical's original score, Everybody's Talking About Jamie will lift you up with optimism, hitting all the right feel-good beats.

Amazon Studios Guava Island (2019) This tale comes from the minds of a stellar team, including Donald Glover, his brother Stephen Glover and Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai. Donald Glover voices the free-spirited Deni Maroon, a musician who lives with Kofi, voiced by none other than Rihanna. Deni encounters various obstacles on his mission to hold a music festival for his island community, exploring big themes such as capitalism through the film's short, 56-minute runtime. Note that Rihanna doesn't sing, but overall this musical is just catchy and sweet enough to warrant a look.

Romance



Amazon Sylvie's Love (2020) While Sylvie's Love is, at its core, an old-fashioned love story, its dewy romance is remarkably refreshing: a period drama centered on Black people that isn't dominated by issues of race and bigotry. Set in an aesthetically enchanting '60s New York City, it follows Sylvie and Robert, who have a chance to reconnect after a summer romance five years earlier. Both work in music, and the film's soundtrack, featuring Sam Cooke, Jackie Wilson and more, helps transport you to this glowing place.

Amazon The Big Sick introduced the world to Kumail Nanjiani, who co-wrote the movie based on his real-life romance with partner Emily V. Gordon. After the pair go on a few promising dates, Emily inexplicably falls ill and must be placed in an induced coma. While Kumail gets to know her worried parents at the hospital, his own Pakistani family keeps arranging dates for him with other women. Not only ripe for cultural comedy setups, The Big Sick is also a down-to-earth and heartfelt story of an interracial couple.

Horror



Prime Video Master (2022) Regina Hall stars in this unnerving horror thriller focused on three women at an elite college in New England. The school comes with a chilling ghost story, but the racism the protagonists experience at the predominantly white university is as disturbing as any twisted-looking portrait or witchy element. You'll want to take in this unsettling and effective directorial debut from Mariama Diallo.

Amazon Studios Luca Guadagnino's horror picture framed in a bleak, art house window won't be for everyone, but for those who go down the rabbit hole of its prestigious Berlin dance school, you're in for a twisted treat. Tilda Swinton is the majestic lead teacher, who mentors young ingenue Dakota Johnson. Be warned: The flexible dancers bring new contortions to body horror. It's a long movie, at over two and a half hours, but if you're into disturbing visuals and a touch of witchcraft, there are a couple of jaw-dropping scenes you'll want to stick around for.

Amazon Prime Video Black Box (2020) This impressive directorial debut from Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. presses the same emotional buttons as a Black Mirror episode. It focuses on Nolan Wright (Mamoudou Athie), a man who survives a car crash, but now suffers from amnesia. After failing to pick up his 10-year-old daughter from school, he undertakes an experimental treatment that leads to chilling results. Part of a Blumhouse anthology, this sci-fi horror plays familiar cards, but will satisfy thanks to a focus on character and a twist to look forward to in the end.

Crime

Amazon I'm Your Woman (2020) Not your usual crime thriller, I'm Your Woman follows the perspective of a mobster's wife, played by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan. A betrayal forces Jean to go on the run with a newborn baby and a bodyguard, her husband's former associate Cal (Arinzé Kene). The '70s-set neo-noir circles around themes like racial tensions, privilege and survival. It moves along at a surprisingly steady pace, giving you time to absorb the powerful psychological impact of Jean's new situation.

Adventure



Amazon Studios Based on the life of British adventurer Percy Fawcett, The Lost City of Z drops you into the Amazon rainforest on the search for an ancient lost city. If that setup for adventure isn't enticing enough, the movie stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland... with a mustache. A beautiful, grandiose film put together with great care, The Lost City of Z might move slower than you think, but that only enhances its fascinating psychological layers.



