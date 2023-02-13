All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers You Might Have Missed

Super Bowl isn't just about the action on the football field. Among the attention-grabbing ads that ran during Super Bowl 2023, there are always a bunch of trailers, teasers and TV spots for new movies and TV shows coming to your screens soon.

Here's a look at the entertainment previews that aired during the big game.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

On June 30, "the legend will face his destiny." Here's a new look at the fifth (and final) Indy flick featuring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his goddaughter Helena Shaw. Mads Mikkelsen plays former Nazi Jürgen Voller.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Chris Pratt and his ragtag cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe rogues are back. See what James Gunn has in store for the gang of misfits when the film opens on May 5.

The Flash

Not one, but two Batman stars appear in this new trailer for The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller as two versions of the speedy superhero in this reality-hopping adventure. The Flash premieres June 16, and will reset the DC cinematic universe's timeline.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Meet the newest Autobot, a Porsche 911 named Mirage, in this teaser for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which comes out June 9.

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.Need a plumber? This creative movie teaser for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, which hits theaters on April 7, comes in the form of an ad for Mario and Luigi's plumbing company. Old-school Nintendo fans will love how it pays homage to The Super Mario Bros. Super Show, which ran from 1989 until December 1991.

Disney's 100th anniversary

The company turns a century old on Oct. 16, and highlighted its movies, theme parks and fans in a special commercial. We also get a Han Solo "It's true, all of it" from The Force Awakens, because it's guaranteed to give us all chills.

Fast X

We got a lengthy trailer for the Fast and the Furious franchise's 10th movie, which will seemingly bring back just about everyone who's been in this 22-year-old series (except Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, who reportedly fell out with star Vin Diesel). It comes to theaters on May 19.

Scream VI

The slasher series returns with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, and this time Ghostface takes Manhattan. The Super Bowl spot gives us another look at the danger that awaits, before the movie comes out March 10.

65

This sci-fi movie will pit Adam Driver against dinosaurs on March 10. The Super Bowl TV spot gives us another look.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Chris Pine's charming thief leads a cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant in this adaptation of the classic role-playing game, which comes to theaters March 31.

Air

Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon in the real-life story of the Nike Air Jordan, which comes to theaters on April 5.

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne shows off the lie-detecting skills that make her an ace at solving murder mysteries in Peacock series Poker Face, streaming now. The TV spot has a meta spin as Lyonne's character offers a commentary on the actual adverts for M&Ms, Google and more airing during the Super Bowl broadcast.

