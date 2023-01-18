All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023.

Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.

Descriptions below come from Netflix's press release.

January

Dog Gone -- Jan. 13: Family movie. "After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it's too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism."

February

True Spirit -- Feb. 3: "When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail."

March

Luther: The Fallen Sun -- March 10: "In Luther: The Fallen Sun -- an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film -- a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars."

Netflix

April

A Tourists' Guide To Love -- April 27: "After an unexpected break up, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path."

May

The Mother -- May 12: "A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men."

June

Extraction 2 -- June 16: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction."

July

They Cloned Tyrone -- July 21: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

August

Heart Of Stone -- Aug. 11: "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset."

October

Damsel -- Oct. 13: Fantasy. "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

November

The Killer -- Nov. 10: Based on the graphic novel series The Killer by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon. "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

December

Leave The World Behind -- Dec. 8: Based on the novel Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam. "A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world."

Spring

Chupa: Action/adventure. "While visiting his family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa's shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime."

Summer

Happiness For Beginners: "Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center."

Fall

Love At First Sight: "Love At First Sight is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, by Jennifer E Smith. Starring Ben Hardy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips."

David Lee/Netflix

TBA in 2023