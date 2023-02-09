'Air' Trailer Reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Funny Story of the Nike Air Jordan

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back in business in the trailer for Air, Affleck's latest movie. The two old buds play sneaker industry execs in the real-life story of the Nike Air Jordan.

In the drily funny teaser, which will air during the Super Bowl, Damon is a struggling exec at deeply uncool Nike in the early 1980s. He bets everything on an untested rookie named… Michael Jordan. The rest is basketball (and sneaker) history.

Subtitled Courting a Legend, Air opens in theaters April 5 before streaming at some point on Amazon Prime Video. As well as directing Damon for the first time, Affleck also stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Viola Davis plays the basketball legend's mom Deloris Jordan. The film also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Julius Tennon.

One real-life figure notable by their absence is Michael Jordan, who doesn't appear in the trailer and apparently isn't in the film.

For more action from that era of balling shoes, you could also check out the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The show briefly features a younger Knight trying to bet on another rookie, one Magic Johnson. It's a wildly entertaining show, although many of the real-life figures depicted in the series disagreed.