Supreme Court and Student Loans Xiaomi 13 Pro's Charger Pokemon Day DIY Phones Repairs Logitech Blue Sona Mic 6 Useful Black-Owned Apps Eat Healthy on a Budget Heart-Healthy Foods
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

Ahead of the Oscars, AMC Promises Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

The movie theater company is launching a line of ready-to-eat and microwaveable popcorn at Walmart stores.

Nina Raemont headshot
Nina Raemont
Bags of AMC Theatres perfectly popcorn
AMC Theatres says the grocery store popcorn will have that same taste and aroma to movie theater popcorn.  
AMC

You no longer need to visit the movie theater to buy movie theater popcorn, thanks to a new collaboration between AMC Theatres and Walmart. The movie theater company is launching a line of popcorn, called AMC Perfectly Popcorn, with options for ready-to-eat popcorn as well as microwaveable. It'll be available at Walmart stores on March 11, a day before the Oscars

The product launch promises that "movie theatre popcorn taste and aroma" without the trip to the movie theater, AMC said in a release on Tuesday.

More to come. 