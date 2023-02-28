Ahead of the Oscars, AMC Promises Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

You no longer need to visit the movie theater to buy movie theater popcorn, thanks to a new collaboration between AMC Theatres and Walmart. The movie theater company is launching a line of popcorn, called AMC Perfectly Popcorn, with options for ready-to-eat popcorn as well as microwaveable. It'll be available at Walmart stores on March 11, a day before the Oscars.

The product launch promises that "movie theatre popcorn taste and aroma" without the trip to the movie theater, AMC said in a release on Tuesday.

