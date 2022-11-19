It's been a tough few months for AEW. Unfortunate injuries and questionable writing have made the show far less exciting than it was a year ago, and it appears AEW has lost its biggest star in CM Punk. But if there's one thing the company can be counted on, it's producing great pay-per-view events. Saturday's Full Gear show hopes to turn the company's fortunes around.

The man to do that might be MJF, who is challenging Jon Moxley's AEW Championship. MJF is widely thought to be the future of the pro wrestling business -- but is Saturday his time? And if it is, will he be winning the championship as a hero or heel? The answers to these questions may determine how must-watch AEW is for the next few months.

Full Gear also features the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who were suspended after their infamous post-All Out brawl with CM Punk. They'll challenge Death Triangle for the Trios Championship, which should be a spectacle. Chris Jericho puts his Ring of Honor Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli, which could also be fabulous. Meanwhile, WWE's Paige has her in-ring debut in AEW as Saraya, taking on Britt Baker.

The pay-per-view also features a rematch between The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory. This tag team clash was the highlight of All Out, so hopefully they can recapture that magic here. It should be fun: Everybody loves The Acclaimed.

Full Gear's full card

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF.

AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite.

Four-way ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson.

AEW Tag Team Championships: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory.

Britt Baker vs. Saraya.

Interim AEW Women's Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter.

Triple threat AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

Luchasaurus vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin.

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose.

How to watch AEW Full Gear, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) Saturday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW Full Gear's main show begins early Sunday at 1 a.m. UK time (midnight preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday AEDT on Sunday (11 a.m. preshow).

AEW Full Gear is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacher Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs £16 and AU$28.