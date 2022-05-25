CM Punk has been the biggest star in AEW since he returned to the ring at All Out last year. On Sunday, we see if the company's biggest star can win its biggest prize. Punk challenges "Hangman" Adam Page for the strap at Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29. Punk's pay-per-view matches, against Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and MJF, have thus far been must see. This one is no different.

If you've seen any AEW pay-per-view in the last year though, you know they're never one match shows.

Highlights look to include the finale to the Men's Owen Hart Cup, Samoa Joe versus Adam Cole. Matt and Jeff Hardy will take on The Young Bucks, and the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle with the huge team of Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Santana and Ortiz in a no-rules bout.

Perhaps the most anticipated match on the card, outside of the main event, is MJF's clash with Wardlow. It's years in the making, and the dastardly MJF (and AEW creative) have done a tremendous job of building up Wardlow as a breakthrough good-guy.

Full card

AEW Championship: Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk.

MJF vs. Wardlow.

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Team Taz.

Owen Hart Cup Final: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole.

Owen Hart Cup Final: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander (to be determined on Friday's Rampage).

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys.

Anarchy in the Arena match: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Satana and Ortiz.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay.

House of Black vs. Death Triangle.

How to watch Double or Nothing, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Saturday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW Double or Nothing's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at 10 a.m. AEST (11 a.m. preshow).

AEW Double or Nothing is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacker Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).