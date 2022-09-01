AEW All Out 2022: How to Watch, Start Times and Match Card

AEW has lost some momentum since Double or Nothing, its last major show. With both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson out with injuries, and some questionable creative choices around stars like Wardlow and FTR, it's been a chaotic few months for the promotion. But now that its two biggest stars are back, AEW hopes to right the ship with All Out on Sunday.

The main event will see CM Punk challenge for Jon Moxley's AEW Championship. It follows Moxley defeating CM Punk in 3 minutes on Dynamite as Punk sustained a storyline injury in the bout. Punk gunning for a world title in Chicago has the makings of a memorable main event, so it's a good start.

All Out's card is massive. There are two big grudge matches in Bryan Danielson versus Chris Jericho and Christian Cage versus Jungle Boy. An eight-man ladder match will determine the next challenger for the AEW Championship. With Thunda Rosa out, an Interim AEW Women's Championship is up for grabs. The Acclaimed finally get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

All Out will also see the crowning of AEW's inaugural Trios Champions. There's a strong argument that the last thing AEW needs is more titles -- the All Atlantic Championship, which debuted at Forbidden Door, is on the preshow, so we already have titles insufficiently important for pay-per-view cards -- but Kenny Omega's return to PPV is sure to be spectacular.

Match card

AEW Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho.

Interim AEW Women's Championship: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayer vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker.

AEW Tag Team Championships: Swerve in my Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed.

AEW World Trios Championship: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. TBD on Rampage.

Ladder Match for AEW Championship shot: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Penta vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. a mystery entrant.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena.

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy.

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobs.

House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting and Miro.

Preshow card

AEW All Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian.

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker.

How to watch AEW All Out, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) Sunday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW All Out's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. BST (midnight preshow). Down Under, the show begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday (9 a.m. preshow).

AEW All Out is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacher Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£16, AU$28).