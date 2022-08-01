A Spotify Feature That Instantly Recommends Songs From Your Friends' Playlists

Keeping up with your friends' music choices is easy and automatic with Spotify's new feature, Friends Mix. The feature, revealed in late July by the music streaming giant, builds on -- and requires that you use -- Blends, which generate automated playlists based on the musical tastes of you and your friends (and certain celebrities).

Friends Mix will "help listeners discover new and familiar tracks based on what's trending among friends," Spotify said. Your Friends Mix will create an ever-updating playlist based on what you and your friends' are listening to. Here's how to unlock it.

Finding your Friends Mix in Spotify

Because the Friends Mix playlist builds on Spotify's older Blends, you'll need to set up some of those if you haven't already.

Search "blend" on Spotify (it appears labeled as a genre). Click Create a Blend. Click Invite. Share the link with up to 10 friends. Wait for your friends to accept.

After you've created three Blends, your Friends Mix playlist will generate automatically. It's that easy. You'll find it in your Spotify profile's Made For You hub. The Friends Mix will draw content and inspiration from all of your Blends and update daily and provide you with a constant stream of recommendations. Whether any of those recommendations make their way into your regular rotation depends on the company you keep.

