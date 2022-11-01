'A Quiet Place' Spinoff Starring Lupita Nyong'o Is Reportedly in the Works

A spinoff of A Quiet Place is reportedly in the works and will star Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o, according to a report Tuesday from Deadline.

A Quiet Place: Day One is the reported name for the movie featuring Nyong'o, and Pig director Michael Sarnoski will direct. The film will expand on the universe of A Quiet Place instead of being a sequel to A Quiet Place Part II, the report says.

In 2018, A Quiet Place made its debut starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Krasinski came up with the concept of a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters with super hearing that killed off most of the human population. A Quiet Place Part II came out in 2021 acting as both a sequel and a prequel to the first film.

Paramount didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.