SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'A Quiet Place' Spinoff Starring Lupita Nyong'o Is Reportedly in the Works

The horror series could be looking to expand into a larger franchise.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
lupita nyong'o
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o could be starring in another movie franchise.
Getty Images

A spinoff of A Quiet Place is reportedly in the works and will star Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o, according to a report Tuesday from Deadline

A Quiet Place: Day One is the reported name for the movie featuring Nyong'o, and Pig director Michael Sarnoski will direct. The film will expand on the universe of A Quiet Place instead of being a sequel to A Quiet Place Part II, the report says. 

In 2018, A Quiet Place made its debut starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Krasinski came up with the concept of a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters with super hearing that killed off most of the human population. A Quiet Place Part II came out in 2021 acting as both a sequel and a prequel to the first film. 

Paramount didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos