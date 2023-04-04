9 of the Best Family Movies on HBO Max You Can Stream Now

Since its debut in 2020, HBO Max has shuffled its massive catalog of TV shows and movies. From blockbuster franchises like Game of Thrones to DC superheroes to classics such as All the President's Men; HBO Max has it all. You're bound to stumble across some gems your entire family will like when you browse all the genres.

We've rounded up a series of movies that even your older kids will likely appreciate. Get into some memorable adventures with these selections, and be sure to check our suggestions for kids' streaming services, the best family movies on Netflix and Pixar's greatest hits.

Warner Bros. Pictures Emmet, a Lego construction worker, tries to foil an evil plot that threatens his city in this animated comedy hit. Watch how his quest unfolds in Legoland and in the human world.

Studio Ghibli/GKids This animated classic won Hayao Miyazaki an Academy Award, and it distills everything good about Studio Ghibli into one movie -- even Totoro's soot sprites make a return. In this film, 10-year-old Chihiro stumbles into a magical world of monsters and has to work to free her parents from an evil enchantment.

Paramount Pictures/Netflix A world of pure imagination awaits in the first film adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Gene Wilder leads the way as Wonka, inviting a handful of lucky kids -- some sour, some sweet -- into his extravagant, candy-coated world.

Cartoon Network/Warner Bros Discovery Steven Universe stands as one of Cartoon Network's most beloved animated series. This film takes 16-year-old Steven and the Gems on a musical ride where they face down a new adversary who wants to kill Steven. They deal with life-draining weapons, memory loss and interplanetary action. If you happen to fall down the rabbit hole, binge-watch the TV show while it's still on HBO Max.

Studio Ghibli/GKids Another Studio Ghibli gem from Miyazaki, Ponyo is a tender story of friendship. Ponyo, a magical fish princess (sure, why not), wants to join the human world to be with her BFF Sosuke, but they encounter more than a few obstacles. Matt Damon, Betty White, Cate Blanchett and Liam Neeson are among the English-language voice cast in this anime tale.

Warner Bros. Studios It seems like it was ages ago when Harry Potter first set foot in Hogwarts. You can relive the magic, wonder and heartache by streaming all seven movies on HBO Max. Hurry before they disappear from the platform again.

Twentieth Century Fox It's up to Mr. Fox and others to beat three mean farmers and save the burrowing animal community in this stop-motion film based on Roald Dahl's classic. The Wes Anderson-directed flick counts stars like George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray among its voice cast.

Warner Bros. Even if you're not in the mood for a holiday movie, you may be in the mood for some laughs. The PG-rated 8-Bit Christmas hits you with '80s nostalgia, Nintendo mania and at times, might remind you of Pixels or A Christmas Story. Neil Patrick Harris stars in this relatable childhood story.