9 Comedies on Netflix You Absolutely Need to Watch

The best comedies on Netflix

Doane Gregory/Netflix 9. The Adam Project (2022) Personally, I'm well over Ryan Reynolds and his schtick, but if you're looking for a people-pleasing comedy action flick, you could do way worse than The Adam Project.

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET 8. Don't Look Up (2021) Despite the fact this movie is tremendously flawed, I've got Don't Look Up in both my best sci-fi movies and now my best comedies list. The movie is patronizing and way too on-the-nose, but it feels important and is undoubtedly a net benefit, particularly for scientists continually bumping their heads against the wall trying to communicate the impact of climate change.



It's also pretty funny. Leonardo DiCaprio is great, as is Jennifer Lawrence. It also features a great cameo from Timothée Chalamet.

Sony 7. The Other Guys A buddy cop comedy directed by Adam McKay of Anchorman fame, The Other Guys is super entertaining and takes full advantage of great chemistry between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Columbia 6. Stripes (1981) Stripes, which features a young Bill Murray as an out-of-luck taxi driver who joins the Army, is essentially Animal House in the barracks. It was enormously successful upon its release and was really the springboard for Murray's career. Much like Caddyshack, it's hardly aged well, but still worth a go.

5. Paddington Is Paddington a comedy? I think so. Either way it's a light hearted movie packed with good vibes. The original isn't quite the masterpiece Paddington 2 is, but it's still a fantastic, must-see movie.

Netflix 4. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) The Mitchells vs. the Machines is seriously one of the funniest and most authentic animated movies of the last couple of years. Starring a family of misfits on a road trip during a robot apocalypse, it's consistently sharp, funny and perfect for a family movie night. Everyone will love it.

Universal Pictures 3. Forgetting Sarah Marshall I love this movie. To this day it's one of my favourite comedies ever.



Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a movie about break ups. It's also a movie about masculinity and puppet rock-operas centred around Dracula.



Honestly, just one of the best and most unique comedies ever made. Maybe a little too long, but we'll forgive that.

Netflix 2. Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979) Alright, now we're talking. The Life of Brian is, for me, the best of the Monty Python movies, with The Holy Grail coming in a close second. Both are actually currently available on Netflix, so you should really watch both.