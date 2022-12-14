Influencers Charged With Fraud Apple iOS 16.2 Fusion Energy Breakthrough 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 'Avatar 2' Review Best Smart Home Gifts 58 Gift Ideas Great Gift Cards
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'65' Trailer Reveals Adam Driver Sci-Fi Thriller With Epic Twist

Produced by Sam Raimi, the survival tale will hit the screen in spring 2023.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson

What's better than Adam Driver in outer space? Adam Driver in outer space ... with dinosaurs! Sony's trailer for 65 finds his character stranded on a strange planet that seems habitable for humans -- until it doesn't. The film arrives exclusively in theaters on March 10, 2023, and stars Driver, Chloe Coleman and Ariana Greenblatt.

Written and directed by the A Quiet Place writing duo, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, 65 is shorthand for the era in which the space commander crash lands: the Cretaceous Period. It's dark, it's ominous and it's 65 million years in the past. Driver plays a pilot named Mills, and he and a young girl named Koa (Greenblatt) must fight to survive in "unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures." 

Originally slated for a 2022 release, the sci-fi survival tale is produced by Sam Raimi along with Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Danny Elfman provides the musical score.

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos