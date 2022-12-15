'65' Trailer Reveals Adam Driver Sci-Fi Survival Tale With Epic Twist

What's better than Adam Driver in outer space? Adam Driver in outer space ... with dinosaurs! Sony's trailer for 65 finds his character stranded on a strange planet that seems habitable for humans -- until it doesn't. The film arrives exclusively in theaters on March 10, 2023, and stars Driver, Chloe Coleman and Ariana Greenblatt.

Written and directed by the A Quiet Place writing duo, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, 65 is shorthand for the era in which the space commander crash lands: the Cretaceous Period. It's dark, it's ominous and it's 65 million years in the past. Driver plays a pilot named Mills, and he and a young girl named Koa (Greenblatt) must fight to survive in "unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures."

Originally slated for a 2022 release, the sci-fi survival tale is produced by Sam Raimi along with Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Danny Elfman provides the musical score.